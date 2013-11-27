Superheroes If They Were Fat

Spider-Man doesn’t have a lot of time to cook up a healthy, homemade meal. So it’s only natural that he’d swing by a fast food place after a night of webbing. We don’t judge. But have you noticed, um, that you can see Spider-Man’s belly button through his spandex? And when he lands from an acrobatic flip through the air, his body reverberates like a tub of Jell-O?

You simply can’t unsee Thor’s second chin.

This is the reality of SuperSized Heroes, a site that encourages you to feed your favorite Marvel/DC characters french fries. And as those deep-fried starch sticks rain down from the sky, the heroes’ suits get tighter, and tighter.

Soon, you can almost hear the shrieks of Iron Man’s armor as metal stretches from the sheer force of saturated fats. Meanwhile, Pepper Potts looks on, nervously munching at a carrot. Should she say something? No. She has a pretty good thing going here. Can cholesterol clog an arc-reactor-powered-heart? Potts can only hope.





The site was designed by Pure Blue for Desirable Body, and Marvel/DC was not involved. It was built as a fun one-off, stemming from a few people joking at a staff party. The target demographic of that business is about 25 to 35 years old, but as cruel as this may sound, wouldn’t this be great for kids?

Superheroes have long endorsed so-called healthy foods. Take the original Superman film. As the young Clark Kent sits in his pastoral kitchen, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes sit right beside him, tacitly implying that the cereal can give you superpowers.

So why not flip the message? Why not demonstrate that even all-powerful, uber-chiseled mutants, aliens, geniuses, and demigods will grow obese with too much french-fry snacking? In the case of this particular interactive graphic, it might be a bit more developmentally friendly to children to allow the superheroes a serving or two of fries before stretching the spandex (currently, they start to balloon up after just one!) As such, it could encourage children to practice moderation rather than the graphic’s ultimate conclusion–a “diet.”