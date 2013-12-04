The 11 Most Resilient Cities In America

As more of the world’s population moves into urban areas, and climate change increases the likelihood of flooding and extreme weather, cities all over the globe will need to strengthen their ability to withstand disasters. This year, the Rockefeller Foundation is giving a few lucky cities a push with its 100 Resilient Cities challenge , which aims to give metropolises support to design and implement disaster contingency plans.

Nearly 400 cities from around the world applied with a description of how they’re preparing to withstand catastrophic events and deal with vulnerabilities both manmade and natural. As of this week, the Rockefeller Foundation has chosen 33 cities for the first round of its challenge.

By nature, a city’s ability to weather disaster is a design issue, one with plenty of potential for design solutions: buildings that can withstand earthquakes and flooding, city infrastructure that can keep running when the main power goes out, and more. These cities, 11 in North America and 22 others worldwide, will receive support from the Rockefeller Foundation to hire a Chief Resilience Officer and develop and plan to increase the city’s ability to bounce back from disasters.

One thing is clear: If you’re looking to survive a catastrophic event, head for California.

Image via Wikipedia

Alameda, Calif.

The densely populated island just outside Oakland rests between two fault lines and faces a high risk of tsunamis. In the event of earthquakes, floods and other disasters, the city needs to develop strategies to keep the community afloat if access to the mainland is cut off.

Berkeley, Calif.

Home to one of California’s most prominent universities and a Department of Energy national lab, Berkeley is known for pioneering research. The city is currently working to be prepared to deliver critical services for up to seven days without power.

Boulder, Colo.

Devastating flooding and wildfires in Colorado’s recent history have put resilience at the forefront of Boulder’s consciousness. The city has a history of being eco-friendly, but hopes to be even more proactive about designing a community that can withstand disaster.