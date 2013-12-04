advertisement
advertisement

The Coolest GIF Of Saturn You’ve Ever Seen

The Coolest GIF Of Saturn You’ve Ever Seen
[Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Hampton]

Wow. Saturn, you are looking fine today.

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has managed to capture the highest resolution movie yet of Saturn’s hexagon, a six-sided jet stream around the gassy planet’s north pole, and the resulting GIF is amazing. For contrast, this version, from the summertime, looks like something straight out of the Twilight Zone.

Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Hampton

The hexagon is pretty much just a big current of air, 22,000 miles across. A massive storm, kind of like a hurricane, rotates inside. This has been going on for decades, possibly even centuries.

Now, banish all thoughts and let the psychedelic swirl work its hypnotic magic.

[Hat tip: JPL]SF

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company