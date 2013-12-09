14 Gift Ideas For Type Lovers

Type is all around us. It dances on our screens, fills our books, flattens itself against our keyboards, and clings to the outsides of our buses. Yet so few of us see it for the vibrant and endlessly exciting realm of design it is… at least, not until it is pointed out to you for the first time.
Perhaps that’s why the gift of type is such a good one. If you’ve never thought about fonts and symbols before, it opens up a new world for you to explore. If you already love type, a gift with good type is just a gift you appreciate all the more. Above, 14 ideas to get you started.JB