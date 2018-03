What to get the friend who aspires to Mad Men‘s boozy workdays and always has a fully stocked bar? Indulge his or her happy hour habit with beautiful drinking accessories, of course!

Image: Vitreluxe Glassworks Stump Glasses

From the fine wine connoisseur to the bourbon explorer to the beer snob just looking to crack open a cold IPA, here are 10 gifts to satisfy the predilections of the most tasteful of tipplers. Because if you’re going to get smashed, you should always do it in style.SF