Is This What Clothes Will Look Like In 2050?

The funny thing about films set in the future is how often the costumes reflect fashion trends of the past. Blade Runner’s Rachel has hair from the 1940s and shoulder pads from the 1980s; The Jetsons espoused a future where women wear Jean Shrimpton’s 1960s mini-dresses, but with triangular collars.

The new Spike Jonze flick Her (in which Joaqhin Phoenix plays a man who falls in love with his operating system) is set in Los Angeles in the near future, and its vision of the future is far more restrained. From the looks of the layered monochromatic button downs, Uniqlo is the only store left in existence. This could be due in part to insight Jonze got from him friend Humberto Leon, cofounder of the global fashion brand Opening Ceremony. Jonze has said he talked with Leon while writing and developing the movie. And now, along with the film’s costume designer Casey Storm, they’ve created a Her-inspired capsule collection for Opening Ceremony. The result is an intriguing idea of how we actually might dress in the future, if designers work not just with their preconceived notions of jet packs and gesture controls, but with the facts at hand.





Fact one: we literally keep our gadgets on our bodies all the time. For the Her by Opening Ceremony collection, “every pocket is meant to perfectly fit a device, a tablet or an iPhone,” Leon told the New York Times. For instance, a rugby shirt has an iPhone-shaped pocket on the front, and jackets come with piping for cables and wires. (The clothing line ignores one important part of the future, however: wearable tech. The cuffs on the sweaters and shirts here haven’t been altered to accommodate a Jawbone Up or Nike Fuelband, for example.)

Fact two: The economic and domestic roles of men and women are more interchangeable than ever before. Women can now run mega-corporations, and men can be stay-at-home dads. This applies equally to fashion. The Opening Ceremony line is entirely unisex, and doesn’t even include different sizing options for men and women. Problems with fit aside, this represents the complete dovetailing of fashion for men and women, which has been inching closer and closer together over the years. Even the women in the campaign (and in the film) are barefaced, a trend T magazine recently dissected.





All evidence aside, Opening Ceremony did indulge one hat tip to onscreen science fiction: take a look at these pullover tops with black collars. Look familiar?

Peruse the collection, here.

[h/t the New York Times]