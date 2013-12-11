Don’t Look Now But There’s A Whale Coming Out Of Your Book

Forget dog-earing pages–every great book deserves a custom bookmark tailored to its story. These swoon-worthy place keepers from Turkish designer and illustrator Ethem Onur Bilgiç allow the tale to truly pop out at the reader.

The carefully illustrated bookmarks are a tribute to the four classics that inspired them: 1984, Moby-Dick, The Call of Cthulu and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

A surveillance camera rises out of Orwell’s political dystopia. A monster tentacle curls up from Cthulu’s pages. Melville’s titular whale seems ready to tail-slap at any moment. The periscope of the Nautilis emerges from the depths of 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

Image: Ethem Onur Bilgiç / Fikr’et

These make shelling out for a separate bookmark for each book seem totally reasonable, and they may even encourage people to keep trucking through Moby-Dick’s many pages of whaling facts.

It’d be great to see what Bilgiç could do with less lofty material, too. The sea-monsters-and-surveillance aesthetic the designer has nailed seems ripe for so many contemporary novels. A touch of Katniss, perhaps?

