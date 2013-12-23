The 16 Best Photo Essays Of 2013

One of the best things about writing for a website dedicated to art and design is you’re never short of great pictures to look at. Even by that standard, though, 2013 was an embarrassment of riches when it came to fantastic photography, and Co.Design was particularly lucky to be able to play host to some of the best photo series and photographers of the year.

As we head into 2014, we’ve chosen 16 of our favorite photo essays of the year. The photographers here explored the crumbling ruins of Tatooine, the inside of an Amazon fulfillment center, and the tunnels beneath New York City. They looked at the faces of twins, of juggalos, of plastic surgery patients, and of face-painters. They invited us into the homes of expectant parents, Hong Kong squatters, and modern-day tree dwellers. And that’s only to start.

Photo by Jana Romanova

Enjoy our picks for the 16 best photo galleries of 2013 in the slide show above. Here’s hoping when we write this list again in 2014, it’s even half so rich.JB