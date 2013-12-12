7 Ideas For Improving Carry-On Luggage

Travel challenges strike a chord with me. I’ve been going more than 100,000 miles a year for nearly a decade, and have never been satisfied with roll-aboard luggage; it can just be so much more than a nice-looking box that rolls. Here are seven ideas for making carry-on luggage more usable:

1. Bigger wheels

Maneuvering over curbs, stairs, subway grates, cobblestone sidewalks, puddles and snow is always a challenge, but bigger wheels would help a lot. What’s with the tiny wheels and low ground clearance anyhow?

2. Built-in phone charger

Since few airports or train stations have adequate electrical access, why not generate electricity from those big wheels spinning while you walk? It’d be the same principle as those 1950s Russian flashlights with squeeze grip hand-generators. Capture enough energy from those big wheels while walking to the gate to charge a cell phone. USB port on the top, please.





3. Security

Arrive late? Can’t find a cab or the hotel? Not to worry, a little button for a built-in alarm or siren would be comforting to have in case you wander into the wrong neighborhood, like I have.

4. More security

Add an RFID tag, so if the bellman misplaces it or a cabbie runs off with it, your luggage can be easily tracked and located. Some night reflection tape would be helpful, too.

5. Versatility

The main compartment on most soft luggage expands, but I’d like to have some extra pockets on the outside that pop out for more external storage. These could zip closed for the plane or train, and then expand open outward significantly to hold a coat, hat and gloves, briefcase, cosmetic case or tote, camera gear, and other things you need access to on the run.

6. More versatility

An interior sleeve pocket for an umbrella would be lovely. I don’t typically carry an umbrella on the airplane, but many times I’ve arrived somewhere and walked outside, only to find it raining. I’ve then had to stop, open my suitcase on the sidewalk, and hunt for the umbrella I hope I packed. I’d also like to have a pop-out upper side pocket for a water bottle and other gadgets.