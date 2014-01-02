How Design Thinking Could Make Your New Year’s Resolutions Stick

If design isn’t just “how it looks, but how it works,” then we should be able to apply it anywhere–even to the mundane but important problems that come up in the course of living our everyday lives. As Charles Eames once cheekily put it: “I have never been forced to accept compromises, but I have willingly accepted constraints.” He wasn’t just talking about the design of a chair or a film. Exercising creativity while accepting constraints to enable meaningful outcomes–and zeroing in on the constraints that matter, while avoiding getting trapped in ones that don’t–is the essence of design, and, it could be argued, living well.

What if a Dear Abby-style advice column were informed by design thinking? Let’s find out. Here’s a question from a reader:

“The year has come to a close, and all I can think of are the new habits I wanted to get into, but didn’t. I wanted to floss every day, but couldn’t stick with it. I also wanted to learn how to meditate, but something always seemed to get in the way. It’s not like I told myself to climb Mt. Everest–what’s wrong here? How can I make 2014’s resolutions actually stick?”

The trouble with building new habits is that we tend to psychologically rebel against almost any kind of demand or “should” statement about our behavior, especially when it implies some sort of judgement about our own inadequacy. What does a New Year’s resolution boil down to, for most of us, but a version of this sentence?: “You should be [X] and you aren’t, so shape up.” Is it any wonder that it’s tough to get motivated under that kind of pressure?

Reward Yourself

Designer Phill Ryu knows something about helping people get out of their own way–he co-designed Clear, the lauded to-do app whose gestural interface was intended to, as he puts it, “remove any questionable friction or distractions when creating and working in your lists.” I asked him if he saw any parallels between getting motivated to start a new habit, and designing an app that’s supposed to make crossing off to-dos feel delightful rather than intimidating. “It was very important to us to make it feel very satisfying to cross off and clear your list,” he says–which is why Clear includes all kinds of subtle rewards for checking things off, like ascending chimes and inspirational quotes.

If you want to start flossing every day, you could do the same thing: set up a little reward to coincide with taking the action. I’m not talking about bribing yourself with a bowl of ice cream every night because you dragged a line of string through your teeth. Like Clear’s simple but pleasing aural effects, maybe you could help yourself out with a little sensory TLC to make your first attempts at getting into a groove feel less chore-like. When I was first training myself to floss every day, I bought flavored floss that I actually liked the taste of, and found a comedy podcast to listen to while I put it to use.