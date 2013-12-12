“Ex-Boyfriend Revenge” Kit Encourages Women To Murder In Style

Psychopathic ladies, go ahead and ditch your boring, unfashionable tools of torture in a dumpster in a remote location immediately. Designer handbag label Her Royal Flyness has your needs covered.

The Australian brand has released a limited-edition product it calls an Ex-Boyfriend Revenge Kit–“the perfect item to partake in a glamorous revenge mission.”

Included items:

• 1 Teal woven leather tote (43cm long x 26cm high x 16cm deep)

• 1 matching teal balaclava, for hiding your face and looking fabulous

• 1 teal mini crowbar, for gaining entrance with style

• 1 pair of soft teal leather gloves; to keep hands and surfaces clean

• 1 injection kit with a single dose of Amytal Sodium (truth serum)

• 1 roll teal bondage tape and matching teal rope

• 1 pair of limited edition high impact resin knuckledusters. Good for 1-2 punches only.





The whole set comes in a cute shade of teal, because if there’s one thing that really ruins a girl’s day, it’s when her tie-downs totally clash with her torture pliers. The site notes: “Not all the items in the kit are able to be legally sold in all countries and may require permits.”

If there’s one thing that really ruins a girl’s day, it’s when her tie-downs clash with her torture pliers.

Eek! The product is clearly meant as a joke, but a joke on what? The image of the spurned woman as batshit crazy? The fact that some 30% of women worldwide report having experienced violence at the hands of a significant other, and a significant number of women in jail were incarcerated for killing their abuser? Not totally sure. At more than $1,600 U.S. dollars, the kit’s price tag certainly suggests that for most women, revenge is wildly out of reach.

Her Royal Highness founder and designer Lani Devine tells Co.Design that the company doesn’t “promote any type of real-life violence,” and the items even scared her at first. From a design perspective, though, she hoped to explore how an elegant design might change how we view ostensibly dangerous objects. Would they seem even more dangerous, or less? Could they even fit in with a designer bag’s aesthetic? Could something used in an ugly way ever be beautiful?