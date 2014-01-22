3 Outlandish Ideas To Improve Air Travel, From The Designers Of Beats By Dre

As a part of our Terminal Velocity series , we asked several designers how they would improve upon the experience of traveling. San Francisco-based product design firm Ammunition often works with big brands such Adobe, Polaroid, Barnes&Noble and Williams-Sonoma. But after exploring the luggage space while designing Octovo , a line of traveler-friendly wallets and bags, Ammunition partner Matt Rolandson found himself mulling over the problem of air travel. Here, Rolandson tells Co.Design associate editor Margaret Rhodes what he and his firm cooked up. –Eds

A big theme for the Octovo project was this idea: What is travel all about? The point should be celebrating the idea of travel and the sheer enjoyment of it. When compared to the actual day-to-day perceptions of the travel experience, though, we see a big difference. The norm in air travel is coach and it’s not the most empowering experience. From an accessories point of view, and a space point of view, it’s a confining and disempowering. Here, we offer some concepts that could impart a sense of empowerment to people when they travel.





One idea is about giving the whole experience the finger. With the pod, you’re saying this is me, this is my space and I paid for it–and I don’t want to deal with any of you. It’s just a tent. Flying can be so painful from a sensory perspective. Maybe by enclosing yourself in your own piece of architecture that you can bring aboard the airplane, you can give yourself a sense of place that you feel some control over.

You’re saying this is me, this is my space and I paid for it–and I don’t want to deal with any of you.

This is definitely a concept creation. I’m not going to look anyone in the face and recommend they wrap themselves in a tent. But for the purpose of making a statement, it’s basically a protest design. People shut out the rest of the airplane. It’s the coach shantytown version of the first class pods that airlines like Cathay are getting.

We’re interested in this because it’s absurd and critical. It’s saying, “Flying is so bad I’d rather put myself in a tent than deal with your bullshit. We’re declaring our own nation state.”

It’s a stupid idea! But it’s not really an idea, it’s a statement.





Most of us who travel in coach pass through first class, and the message is: “Hey it could be really great, but it’s not going to be, so good luck.” It doesn’t set a great tone. We’re thinking of simple things people could do to assert a level of dignity. It’s about bringing your own first class experience into the dining part of traveling on an airplane. The idea for this is to complement some of the more thoughtful things that airlines are doing around food.