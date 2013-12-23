The Top Branding Stories Of 2013

Rebranding is tough work. A logo isn’t just a logo–it’s a way of telling the world what your company stands for (it can also incite serious consumer rage. Remember Gap’s notorious misstep in 2010?). In some cases branding can almost turn into marriage counseling for companies: how do you want to grow, and who (or what audience) do you want to grow with?





Over the course of 2013 we spoke with mega companies like American Airlines and Starbucks, fashion-focused groups like Kate Spade and Refinery29, and even individual designers with their own bold, non-commissioned ideas about branding, all to find out about how they’re repositioning themselves for 2014 and the years to come. Here’s some of the best of what we saw.MR