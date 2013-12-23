advertisement
advertisement

16 Of The Year’s Coolest Houses (And One Really Ugly One)

This has been a magnificent year for imaginative, beautiful housing ideas. From micro-homes with microscopic environmental footprints to multi-story penthouses with 80-foot slides running through them, the residences we saw in 2013 gave us plenty to lust after. Here are some of our favorites. Plus, just for fun, the one house you couldn’t pay us to live in.SF

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company