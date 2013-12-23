advertisement
advertisement

The 13 Most Important Design Lessons Of 2013

In 2013, some of the brightest design minds took to Co.Design to offer tips and tricks for navigating the business world. Our experts tackled everything from how to code to what a 50-year-old book about the ad industry could teach today’s UX designers. Here, we’ve compiled the year’s most important design lessons. Consider it a cheat sheet to being great at your job in 2014.SL

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company