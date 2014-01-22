The AOL Of China To Build A Suburban Tech Campus In The Sky

When Chinese Internet giant Tencent began looking to build a new headquarters, representatives from the company examined corporate campuses all over the world. They were attracted to the collegiate, outdoor atmosphere of the traditional American suburban tech campus, with low-rise buildings connected across sprawling grounds. Yet the company’s urban location–in Shenzhen, one of the fastest growing cities in China–made a vast Googleplex impossible.

The sprawling campus model won’t be feasible for much longer. Architects from NBBJ, the global design and architecture firm behind Amazon’s forthcoming bubbly biosphere in downtown Seattle as well as corporate headquarters all over the world, suggested an alternative: What if they could take the notion of the campus, and make it vertical? Instead of choosing between a headquarters centered around a quad, which can encourage chance meetings between employees, and the efficiency of a single skyscraper, they decided to pull apart the idea of a tower and imbue it with some of the qualities of a suburban campus. Urbanization and the rise of the vertical tech campus We live in a rapidly urbanizing world. By 2050, up to 70% of the global population is expected to live in cities. Even now, young people increasingly prefer to live in urban areas. Just ask Silicon Valley’s tech workers, many of whom have begun “reverse commuting”–driving to work at suburban companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook while living in downtown San Francisco–a practice facilitated by elaborate and highly controversial private corporate bus systems. It’s clear that the sprawling campus model won’t be feasible for the majority of companies for much longer. To be successful vying for top talent–and eventually, most of the talent, period–companies will need to learn to adapt the layout of their headquarters to fit within city blocks. That shouldn’t have to mean giving up the collaborative culture the suburban campus model aims to cultivate.

Applying the principles of a suburban campus to towers In Shenzhen, the goal was to “create that sort of bubbling energy you would find on a really vibrant campus” by giving employees every opportunity to share ideas. Tencent, the fourth-largest Internet company in the world, has seen revenue double in the past two years, and sees fostering teamwork and connection between employees as a significant aspect of its future growth. Set for completion in 2016, with roughly 2.6 million square feet of space over 55 floors, the new headquarters will add space for 12,000 more employees. The biggest challenge is: How do you get people to really talk to each other?

