Is Emotion Really The Enemy Of Reason?

A great leader makes great decisions, and for much of human history, great decisions were thought to be made with cold logic. The idea that emotion was the enemy of reason stretched from the ancient philosophy of Plato to the rationalism of Descartes to the pop culture of modern times. In The Godfather, Michael Corleone convinces us that his decision to avenge his father was not born of a passionate vendetta but a dispassionate rationale — “strictly business.”

advertisement

The recent past has seen a push in the opposite direction. Neuroscientist Antonio Damasio found that patients suffering from brain damage that impaired their emotions had a hard time reaching any decision at all. Psychologist-writer Daniel Goleman realized that while business leaders needed a certain amount of rational intelligence to do the job, they needed “emotional intelligence” to thrive. Far from the enemy of reason, emotion may well be a friend. Far from the enemy of reason, emotion may well be a friend.

Even newer work from psychologist Isabelle Blanchette of the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivieres drives the emotion-or-reason debate into a nuanced middle ground. Blanchette has been experimenting with the theory that it’s not emotion per se that influences a decision, but rather how relevant the emotion is to the decision itself. Blanchette believes some emotions are “integral,” evoked by the complexity of a business problem, while others are “incidental,” caused by a completely irrelevant part of one’s personal life. The distinction may seem overly technical, but our brains make it loud and clear. Recent research led by Blanchette suggests that integral emotions can be the friend of reason while incidental ones are more like the enemy. It’s not emotion that influences a decision, but rather how relevant the emotion is to the decision itself. “It’s not just ’emotional or not,'” Blanchette tells Co.Design. “It’s about also the brain detecting what the context is. And whether the emotion is going to have a beneficial or detrimental impact is going to depend on the context.”

advertisement