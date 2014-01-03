These Scientists Studied Why Internet Stories Go Viral. You Won’t Believe What They Found

A few weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal profiled Gawker editor Neetzan Zimmerman, whose job is to post content that’s poised to go viral. Zimmerman does his job quite well. His posts generate about 30 million pageviews a month –tops at the site by far, six times what the second-leading staffer generates. Zimmerman’s success is not the result of some computer formula; on the contrary, rather, “he understands the emotions that might compel a human being to click on something online,” the Journal‘s Farhad Manjoo writes.

If the traffic numbers don’t already show the wisdom of Zimmerman’s approach, the behavioral evidence certainly does. Recent research suggests that emotions hold the secret to viral web content. Articles, posts, or videos that evoke positive emotions have greater viral potential than something that evokes negative feelings, but both do a better job recruiting clicks than neutral content. The finer details tell a similar story: triggering high-arousal emotions, such as anger or humor, is a surer path to click gold than triggering low-arousal ones, such as contentment or sadness.

Positive emotions best negative ones, any emotion bests none at all.

Take a recent a study published in the November issue of Computers in Human Behavior. A research team led by Rosanna E. Guadagno of the National Science Foundation showed 256 test participants one video from a collection that spanned the emotional spectrum. Some saw a cute or funny clip that had gone viral on YouTube. Others saw a hit that evoked anger or disgust. Still others saw a neutral video about basket-weaving.

After the viewing, participants were asked whether or not they would share that video with someone else. Those who’d seen the funny or cute video were significantly more likely to say they’d forward it than any of the other test participants. Those who’d seen the video causing anger or disgust were significantly more likely to say the same than those who’d seen the neutral clip. A follow-up test with 163 more participants found the same pattern of viral potential: positive emotions best negative ones, any emotion bests none at all.

Part of what makes emotional content so susceptible to spreading is that emotions themselves are contagious. Researchers have long known that people can “catch” the emotions of someone around them, so to speak, through direct exposure to that person’s expressions and tones and gestures. They also believe this process of emotional contagion can occur indirectly–say, by receiving a forwarded video clip or article.

The physiological arousal produced by certain emotions may also help explain why some web content goes viral and some doesn’t. A few years ago, Wharton behavioral scholars Jonah Berger and Katherine Milkman analyzed roughly 7,000 articles that appeared on the New York Times website to see which ones made the “most emailed” list. After controlling for factors like page prominence and author fame, the researchers found that emotional content indeed went viral more often than non-emotional pieces.