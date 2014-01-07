4 Tips For Reining In Client Expectations

Design–especially the early stages of a new project–can quickly turn from a smooth running machine with a clear destination into a white-knuckle thrill ride barreling into parts unknown. We’ve all been in that meeting where early design ideas are presented to a group of people from vastly different professional backgrounds. A client offers feedback, saying: “These concepts are interesting, but can you make a design that incorporates more of a tiles approach? I just got a new Windows phone over the weekend and I really like the tiles.”

This kind of refrain isn’t uncommon. In fact, it’s completely understandable for non-designers to articulate solutions using references from their personal life. What already exists is easier to discuss than what has yet to be invented.

Image: Cowboy via manzrussali / Shutterstock

The trick is to decode a request like, “can it be simple like Google, easy to understand like TurboTax, and elegant like my iPad?” while educating clients in the actual needs they’re trying to address. Think of this as the “judo” of accepting and directing design feedback–the philosophy of taking the inertia, direction, and posture of any opposing force and channeling it elegantly into a new, more productive, and positive way forward.

Here are four techniques I have applied with my clients and design teams that have turned potentially frustrating situations around and made the overall product and experience great.

The first step in dealing with feedback is to remind yourself–as well the team you are leading–where comments are coming from. Many people on the client side lack a design background or formal design training. They are business leaders, marketers, managers, and experts in their own right. Yet here they are presented with sketches, mock-ups, or prototypes and asked to give input. It’s valuable to remember that design is a highly democratic and personal process, where everyone has an opinion and they are more than willing to share it, regardless of how subjective it may be.

It should come as no surprise when clients employ their own experiences as consumers to put voice to an opinion.

It should therefore come as no surprise when clients employ their own experiences as consumers to put voice to an opinion. Be prepared for these kinds of reactions and, instead of becoming flummoxed, learn to extract the essence behind them as quickly as possible. This prevents input from derailing progress–a task that will not only result in a wholly compromised design product, but a demoralized design team.

Once this client feedback is formally on the table, understand what is really being addressed. If TurboTax is consistently arising as a model, why is that? Because it is so structured in how it progresses people step-by-step through a complex process? Or is it because it translates the tax code into an experience with very high “guard rails” to quickly inform people when they make a mistake that doesn’t meet the tax regulation?