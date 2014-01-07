A Handy Guide To NYC’s Tech Scene

Outside of Silicon Valley, where do tech companies exist? At this point, probably everywhere . But NYC would like to remind the world that, in a city of 8.3 million people, yes, their tech scene is flourishing, too. So NYC Digital –the tech-focused arm of the mayor’s office–created Mapped in NY , a map of tech businesses across the city.

Because commercial enterprise is so dense in this land full of high rises, the chart uses a clever, heat map-like key to signify how many businesses reside in a small area. A green dot signifies two to nine, a yellow dot signifies 10 to 99, and a red dot signifies more than 100 tech businesses in the nearby vicinity. (Why are the dots smarter than a typical heat map? The dots let you read the streets.)





As you might suspect, most of the action takes place on Manhattan, between Lower Manhattan and Midtown. But those who are less attuned to NYC’s tech scene may have missed the recent surge in DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) Brooklyn, where more than 100 companies including Etsy, Huge, and MakerBot cram themselves in just a few city blocks, paving the way for what’s been dubbed the Brooklyn Tech Triangle–or what I imagine as the Bermuda Triangle for all East Coasters under 30 who can code or design and like to ride a bike whenever they’re not sipping locally roasted single origin macchiatos. [Note to self: Create that macchiato holder for bicycles already.]

For those less interested in NYC’s tech culture than they are an NYC tech job, the map has an extremely useful toggle: By clicking “Companies that are hiring,” you can pursue the 1,485 offices that are looking for new talent now. From a quick eyeballing, that appears to be a good portion of businesses on this map. In other words, if you like the macchiato and the bike part, maybe it’s worth cracking those coding books.

Try it here.