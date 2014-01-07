How The Business World Will Make Wearables Mainstream

Google Glass has been featured in so many news stories that it’s easy to forget, there are still only a few thousand units floating around outside Google HQ. Wearables, while expected to take off , simply aren’t all that popular yet. So when should we plan to duck and cover for the new era?

2020, according to a new report published by Forrester Research. “This is a rough estimate,” Forrester VP and Principal Analyst J.P. Gownder tells Co.Design. “The enterprise space–though certain innovations find their way in quickly–requires all sorts of changes to infrastructure. By the nature of it, you can start to see what’s going to happen, but it takes five to seven years before it becomes pervasive.”





“Enterprise” essentially means the broader business market (including everything from offices to hospitals), and typically, this space moves very slowly because of its bureaucracy and immobile infrastructure (all of the decisions that need to be made about things like software and networking standards, along with good old desks and brick and mortar architecture). In the iPhone era, consumers drove the mass adoption of products before big businesses took note (just consider how the former enterprise phone of choice, the Blackberry, is basically defunct because consumers preferred touch screens). In the next half decade, however, businesses will expand the wearables market to the point of making it mainstream, Gownder says–a point at which about 10% of an urban population might be wearing one of these smart, sensor-laden devices.

It’s easier to sell a large pond of health care providers on the merits of wearable technology than it is an endless ocean of consumers.

Consumer electronics products like the Nike+ Fuelband fitness tracker have already had some measure of success. But Gownder sees these devices as far too specialized for mass adoption, appealing only to “fitness fanatics, quantified selfers, and maybe a certain percentage of people who want to lose weight.”





But when you take similar specialized devices and build them for an enterprise context, the possibilities of scale shift, he says. Imagine if a Fuelband or Jawbone Up device were integrated with the 48,000 Weight Watchers meetings each week worldwide (which would technically be a B2B2C, or enterprise, solution), or better still, your insurance subsidized its purchase, since your general practitioner used the data to prevent illness. Gownder’s point is that the consumer has already bought into certain institutions–like their hospital or health insurance–and it’s easier to sell a large pond of health care providers on the merits of this technology than it is an endless ocean of consumers.

Outside wellness and health care, consider the products made by Motorola Solutions (the division of Motorola not owned by Google, which I admit to mercilessly mocking in the past). Nothing in their product arsenal–their headset, hands-free chatting solution, or chemical detector–looks particularly appealing to me as a consumer. But as Gownder points out, Motorola has seven different wearable devices the company could sell to a single police officer to don at once, essentially multiplying a large market by a huge amount.