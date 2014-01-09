Victoria’s Secret Model Develops An App, For Models

When 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model Lyndsey Scott is not busy stomping down the runway, she’s writing code and developing apps. Her latest project, iPort , is an app that allows fashion models, artists, and architects to create, manage, and share virtual portfolios and account vouchers. Its beautiful interface includes customizable backgrounds and photo editing features.

It’s easy to assume the life of a model involves nothing but fabulous clothes and lounging around sexily–but the organization and self-promotion skills required for success are considerable. A model’s portfolio book, a collection of sample photographs submitted to potential employers, is partly how they land jobs. Scott says she created the app because there was nothing like it out there: “I built that app because it was something I personally needed,” she told PandoDaily. “My book always ends up looking terrible, the books fall apart, the pages are tearing, it’s dirty, and it’s a mess.” The app is similar to the iPhone’s Passbook, which puts all your travel-related information in one convenient place; iPort allows models and artists to centralize all their work-related photos and documents.

The iPort app is available for $4.99 from the iTunes store.CD