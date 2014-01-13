Heartwarming Portraits Of Bus Drivers

The men and women who drive city buses are rarely celebrated. In the rush and crush of boarding, paying, and elbowing old ladies aside to get a seat, it’s hard to catch a glimpse of who’s behind the wheel. Buses, though, are not automated people-movers (yet), and photographer Joel James Devlin teamed up with bus operator Go-Ahead London to show the people behind the morning commute. The aim, he tells Co.Design, was “to shine a light on those people that sometimes go unnoticed, or sometimes are simply not appreciated.”