Infographic: Where Do The World’s Refugees Flee?

Designer Deroy Peraza’s family tried to flee the oppression and instability of Cuba a total of 10 times in the 1980s. When Peraza was five, a back-alley deal for a Panamanian visa finally granted his family a path to the United States. These days, Peraza is a principal at the design firm Hyperakt, which just launched a year-in-the-making interactive map, The Refugee Project . The visualization manages to make sense of the millions of people like Peraza who live in exile due to social or political crises over the past 40 years.

“It all started when we were invited by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to a conference in Geneva,” Peraza says in a phone interview. “What was eye-opening for us was that they’ve been around since the 1950s, and they have a budget of billions of dollars and millions of people in their care. But they weren’t using their data in a compelling narrative structure.”

The basics of the graphic are immediately grokkable: A map of bubbles shows the size of each country’s refugee population from 1975 to 2012. Hovering over each bubble releases lines extending to the countries where those refugees fled. Users can navigate through the decades to watch diasporas return home or, in countries riven by decades of conflict, continue to grow.

Goal number one is to make people aware that this is happening.

Peraza isn’t officially a refugee, but thousands of Cubans are. To qualify for the UNHCR’s official designation, an individual must be living outside his or her country due to a well-founded fear of persecution. “The story of my childhood and the story of every Cuban who lives in exile is very much the story of a population in exile,” Peraza says. “It’s about retaining a Cuban identity while not living in the country for most of our lives.”





Hyperakt reached out to designer Ekene Ijeoma, and together they’ve used the UNHCR’s data to track these displaced individuals, who may face a life of discrimination or resettlement camps. Take Mozambique, for example. On the map a small red circle lies at the center of the country in 1985, indicating the 9,000 Mozambicans living forced to flee from their homeland. A line extends out to each country where the refugees found asylum.

By 1993, Mozambique’s ring has grown to encompass the entire nation. Toggling between an absolute and relative display reveals that the now 1.1 million-person diaspora represents almost 10% of the total population.