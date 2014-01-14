Like A Digital Mount Rushmore, This Wall Can Morph Into The Shape Of Your Face

Asif Khan, designer of the 2012 London Olympics’ whimsical Coca-Cola Beatbox pavilion , will bring more of his playful interactivity to Sochi’s winter games this February. The installation will morph the facade of a pavilion from mobile telecommunications operator MegaFon into an interactive, 3-D display of visitor’s faces.

Step inside a nearby photo booth to have photographs taken of your face from different angles, and in a few minutes, the system will assemble the data into a 3-D image. This is then fed to a system installed on the temporary pavilion’s walls, where 10,000 rods with LED light tips underly the fabric. Like a Pin Art toy, these rods extend to create a shape under the fabric that resembles each individual’s face.

Watch early tests of the project:

Because everyone wants to be glorified, albeit briefly, as a 25-foot-tall face on the wall, the designers expect there might be a bit of backlog. Visitors will be told when their face should pop out of the wall, and they’ll be emailed a 20-second video of the experience.

The real question is, can I get one of these for my house?

[H/T: Dezeen]SF