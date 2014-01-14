A Mega Map Of 2,500 Breweries Across The U.S.





This obsession led Pop Chart Lab to create The Bountiful Breweries of the United States of America–what they’re calling the most comprehensive survey of U.S. breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs ever created. It’s a follow up to last year’s version which only featured about 1,000 landmarks, compared to the 2,500 or so on this year’s map. (Rough figures tend to cite roughly 2,500 craft breweries in the U.S., so just about every one of them should be on here.) The new version is physically larger than its predecessor, too, at a massive five feet wide. But the best, or worst part depending on your tastes, is actually its old-school, mustard, olive, and blue makeover, making this mega boozing map look like an artifact from your grade-school geography lesson.

The Bountiful Breweries of the United States of America is available now for $90.

Buy it here.MW