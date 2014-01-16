What San Francisco Looked Like Before The Dot-Coms Invaded

Facebook, Apple, and Google are making headlines for flooding San Francisco with highly paid laborers, driving up real estate prices while taking over public bus stops to privately shuttle employees out of town to work. Truth is, the culture clash between Silicon Valleyites and San Francisco locals has been going on for decades.

Nowhere is this better documented than in the new MACK photo book South of Market ($50), by photographer Janet Delaney. After moving to San Francisco’s South of Market (SoMa) district in 1978, she witnessed firsthand as her eclectic, blue collar neighborhood in the heart of the city gave way to the then-new Moscone Convention Center (which you probably know best these days for hosting Apple and Google events). From 1980 to 1982, she photographed her streets almost every week in documentation and protest–that was, until rent grew to high, and she relocated to the Mission District.





“There are still auto repair shops and some light industry,” Delaney says of SoMa today. “But now they are side by side with fancy tattoo parlors, high-rise apartment complexes and warehouses converted to startup offices–and a whole block of big box stores like Costco and Bed Bath & Beyond.”

More than 30 years later, her photographs are an incredible time capsule, painting San Francisco as an idyllic, if gritty, melting pot, decorated with leisure suits, big cars, and Pabst signs before Pabst was drank ironically. Meanwhile, in the periphery, steel beams emerge from the ground, signaling the first notes of change.

“For some the images in the book evoke a mythic past, idealized as a better place and time. That is not my goal,” Delaney tells Co.Design. “I want this book to acknowledge how essential a sense of place is…[and that] the homogenization of a city through big box stores or a monoculture of any sort is not what makes cities dynamic. It is bad urban ecology.”