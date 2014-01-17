It Is Now Possible To 3-D Print Your Unborn Fetus

So you dropped some cash and upgraded to a 4-D ultrasound , and now you’re thinking to yourself, “Well I’ve already had my unborn baby’s glamour shots captured in every dimension known to man. Now how else can I prepare for my child’s arrival?”

We’re glad you asked. Have you ever considered baby-proofing eating better rekindling relationships with estranged family members saving for college 3-D printing the little angel?





For $600, a company named 3D Babies will turn your ultrasound into a life-sized fetal sculpture, delivered in a satin-lined wood box that would be impolite to call a coffin.

Let’s break down a few of the selling points, as stated on the company Website:

“Imagine holding your baby before he or she is born.”

Just don’t drop it, because if you thought breaking a mirror was bad joojoo, just wait until you’re crawling around the kitchen floor, sorting the dismembered toes of your algorithmically printed offspring from dried pasta noodles.





“This is a great way to share the excitement of your new baby with family and friends.”