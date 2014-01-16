Apple Alum Reimagines Storytelling On The iPad

With Paper , we saw what could happen when smart design honed the iPad as a creative tool for drawing. And now with Storehouse, launching today (free), we’re getting a first taste of what the iPad can do when the same care is given to rich storytelling.

One of the things we’re trying to achieve with Storehouse is the feeling you get from physical paper.

In essence, Storehouse is a way to read and tell visually driven stories–what might happen if you crossed Medium with The Big Picture. You can import images from your photo library, Dropbox, Flickr, or Instagram, then easily drag and pinch them into a gorgeous layout, peppered with as much written narrative as you’d like. On the flipside, if you just feel like exploring other people’s work, you can swipe through a simple feed of stories that you might want to read.





The nine-person company behind Storehouse was co-founded by Mark Kawano and Timothy Donnelly. Donnelly hails from The Daily, while Kawano has done stints at Frog, Adobe, and most recently, Apple, where he designed platforms like Aperture and iPhoto before serving as Apple’s User Experience Evangelist to rally and guide iOS app developers.

“One of the things we’re trying to achieve [with Storehouse] is the feeling you get from physical paper. We’re really trying to think, what is the mental model of a person when they’re interacting with paper?” Kawano tells Co.Design. “And that’s not replicating the physical look or physics of the paper, but recreating, completely from scratch the digital equivalent–evoking that for a person.”

This tactile approach makes Storehouse’s interface as approachable as it is avant-garde. Creation and consumption seem to meld into one, as each story in your feed is also a pinch-to-zoomable, fully twistable image or video. Your news feed feels like it’s your media library. Every other person’s post, in some small way, feels like it’s touchable and it’s yours.





But when you intentionally tap or zoom into a news feed photo, it effortlessly grows into a poised, gridded story. Images fade in as you scroll down the page, hinting at parallax trends without ever getting cheesy. And when you’re done reading the story, either pinch your way out, or continue scrolling through the bottom to be redirected back to the main news feed. All roads lead to Rome, in essence. Having two options to close a post is a brilliant piece of redundancy in the UI that accommodates multiple ways someone might gesture their way through media.