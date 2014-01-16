Design Pirate Cody Foster Threatens Whistleblower

Last October, independent artists took to the Internet to complain that Cody Foster & Co. was selling designs based upon their work (without permission) to retail clients. Shortly thereafter, companies that had purchased Cody Foster’s wares, including Anthropologie and Fab.com, severed ties with Cody Foster. The Nebraska company responded by claiming that its detractors were acting criminally by bringing the issue to light.

Now, the company is taking matters further. Cody Foster is threatening to sue the whistleblower who brought the company’s actions to light in the first place.

Image: Lisa Congdon’s illustrations have allegedly been copied by Nebraska-based wholesaler Cody Foster & Co.

The letter from Cody Foster’s lawyer is directed to the anonymous creator of IP Isn’t Free, a Flickr group devoted to posting images of the designs of independent artists alongside products from the Cody Foster catalog to which they bear a suspicious resemblance. (Although the Flickr group has been made private in response to the letter, many of the side-by-sides that were originally posted to the group are still available here, in our original report of the scandal.)

The threat seems to have worked: the anonymous Flickr user, a mother of two, decided to make the Flickr group private.

On December 9, the creator of the IP Isn’t Free Flickr group received a letter from Domina Law, a group which appears to specialize in personal injury law but bizarrely claims to represent Cody Foster in matters relating to intellectual product designs. The letter says that the Flickr user is “liable for harm” and that Cody Foster “may seek statutory damages, actual damages as well as injunctive relief” for substantially harming Cody Foster’s business relationships.

According to the letter, the IP Isn’t Free Flickr group has posted “numerous photos from Cody Foster’s catalog of Cody Foster’s works and products that are protected works making false comparisons between their catalog and items that you have found on the Internet.” The letter then goes on to claim that Cody Foster “goes to considerable expense to create original art work, which is used as a basis for the design of its ornaments. Those designs are proprietary and copyrighted. They may not be used without Cody Foster’s permission.” In this case, that means posting photographs of them to Flickr.