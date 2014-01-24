Captain Kirk, Spiderman, and Power Rangers As Egyptian Hieroglyphics

Were hieroglyphics the original comics? Epic tales of illustrated super-humans, in neatly arranged columns and rows–it certainly seems possible. Illustrator (and self-proclaimed nerd ) Josh Lane realized how well the two mediums could mesh together after a reading slip-up: “I was reading an article on some ancient art and read ‘hieroglyphics’ as ‘heroglyphics.’ I immediately started day-dreaming about which possible heroes would find themselves in the past,” he tells Co.Design.





Behold, the cast of X-Men, the Avengers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more, all walking like Egyptians in Lane’s illustrated series, Hero-glyphics. To translate today’s hero into ancient Egyptian characters, Lane had to flatten their features and color palettes, and show just their profiles. Even though the cast of Marvel is on unfamiliar turf, Lane made sure to preserve some order and rank: “I felt like Captain Kirk should be the one sitting on the throne as if it were his captain’s chair,” he tells Designboom. “In the X-Men piece I would have Wolverine kneeling before the representation of the most powerful mutant entity: the Phoenix.”

Prints, T-shirts, bags, pillows, and more can be bought, here.

[h/t Designboom]MR