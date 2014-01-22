How The Noun Project Is Turning Icons Into Profit

In the business world, it isn’t enough to just create a smart product. You also need a super-smart business model. Case in point: the Noun Project, an online icon collective of more than 30,000 symbols that strives to create and compile, as co-founder Edward Boatman puts it, an “everyday emoji” for just about everything. Over the last four years, Noun Project has grown to become a sort of visual dictionary of universally recognized symbols that’s had 10 million downloads. It’s the go-to resource for everyone from the stat heads at Whitehouse.gov, who use a judicial gavel and block symbol as the shorthand “civil rights” in some charts, to store owners in Minneapolis, who will soon be able to apply at a county level for window decals that signify exactly how they organically recycle. But only recently did the Noun Project settle on a viable business plan.

The Noun Project has launched its own API, which allows fans who have a paid subscription to the service to incorporate their icons directly into webpages, mobile apps, video games, and other image driven products, without attribution. For instance, Squarespace, a major web publishing platform, announced today that it will be using the library to launch its own DIY logo builder. The model has helped the Noun Project dramatically increase revenue, and the company expects to turn a profit for the first time this year. In the business world, it isn’t enough to just create a smart product. You also need a super-smart business model. Noun Project’s initial idea for generating consistent revenue didn’t exactly equate to an image of a bright light bulb popping on. “It was a horrible idea,” Boatman says. “We originally thought the database symbols would be a great resource but then we were going to use it to sell T-shirts.” It’s the sort of murky brainstorm that, if continued without any sort of adjustment, would have tanked their little startup–or at least doomed it to obscurity. Instead, Boatman and his cofounders, Scott Thomas and Sofya Polyakov, re-geared their profit potential in a way that will let them expand. ***

Boatman helped spot the need for a Noun Project back in 2005. While working as an architect at Gensler in Santa Monica, he realized that despite some book-based collections of symbols provided by the likes of AIGA and the National Parks Service, there wasn’t a common repository for things like “bicycle” or “picnic area” anywhere online. That made his job of telegraphing simple concepts in PowerPoint presentations a lot more complicated. Eventually, he and his co-founders began uploading icons from many of the existing emoji galleries to create a formal registry. In 2010, the crew launched a $1,500 Kickstarter campaign. The goal: Expand the repository by opening it up to public submissions and add a search bar and some better categorical organization. But Boatman and his team expected the real money maker to be sartorial. Backers who contributed $30 or more would get to choose their own icons for a custom T-shirt. In that way, each contribution would act a lot like a pre-order, allowing Noun Project to stay lean and only print clothing on demand. “We did the Kickstarter to minimize risk on inventory but we didn’t really know how great of a branding and community tool it could be,” Boatman says.

