Why Visa Is Sick Of Gold

Visa has unveiled a new design for its corporate word mark, dropping the color gold from the design entirely for the first time. This might seem like an arbitrary corporate tinkering at first, but there may be more here than meets the eye.

First unveiled two weeks ago, Visa has not only dropped Pantone 1375 from its word mark, it also incorporates a deeper shade of blue, shears some of the lettering slightly, and introduces a horizontal gradient. So far, reaction has been ambivalent at best, and hostile at worst.

Image: Old logo (left), new logo (right)

“Talk about a totally unnecessary change,” writes Armin Vit of Brand New, a division of UnderConsideration that covers redesigns of well-known brands. “Removing the yellow strand makes no sense […] Now it just looks like the worst single serif on an italic sans serif ever.”

Visa removing the gold from its word mark shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. Visa has been dimming the gold from its logo for years.

The blue and gold colors associated with the brand actually predate the “Visa” name itself. The color choice extends back to 1958, when Bank Of America began mailing unsolicited credit cards called BankAmericards to customers. These first cards were blue and gold after the blue skies and golden hills of California, where Bank of America was based. That use of gold would go on to have a more obvious interpretation in Visa’s logo: it represented the luxury and prestige that having a credit card once represented.

Yet over the last 55 years, Visa’s brand has consistently evolved towards eliminating the use of gold and replacing it with more blue. In fact, each revision of the logo has trimmed more of the gilding away from the version that preceded it.





Now, Visa has finally killed off the use of gold in the word mark entirely, with the only a hint remaining in the font of the new tagline, “Everywhere you want to be.”