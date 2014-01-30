How To De-Urgent Your Life

One common misconception about design is that it’s all about finding solutions to problems, as if they were math equations. But the best design thinking always starts by asking “why” rather than focusing on “how.” That’s what our latest advice-seeker seems to be in need of–so let’s help him out:

“I hate being late to things. I’ve built systems at work to make sure I make my meetings on time. But my wife, on the other hand, is a true Italian and reminds me that being on time is actually rude. How do I get my wife in the habit of being there on time?”

Are you trying to solve the wrong problem?

I understand this guy’s pain. I’m a degenerate procrastinator who also finds lateness stressful–a truly neurotic combination. My Google calendar is filled with multiple reminders for the most mundane obligations, always with a “worst-case scenario” amount of time built in ahead of them to account for contingencies. And yet every time I have to do a phone interview for work or get my toddler out the door for school, I find myself getting started just a smidge too late. No system I implement seems able to close the gap.

Image via Shutterstock

I figured that David Hansson, co-founder of 37signals–a company famous both for its well-designed project management software and its unorthodox approach to meetings and other things people stress out about being late to–might have some insight into designing for the problem of punctuality.

Spoiler: it has nothing to do with building better systems or apps.

“No technical solution is going to get his wife into the habit of being on time,” Hansson says. “He states the conclusion right in the question! It’s a cultural difference. As someone who spends a lot of time out of the year in Spain (another culture that doesn’t stress out about lateness), I can only say: Good luck changing your wife.”