Microsoft Creates A 20-Gigapixel “Where’s Waldo?” Of Seattle

On a blustery day in October last year, a team of computer vision scientists from the Microsoft Research Interactive Visual Media Group huddled together on a rooftop beneath the Space Needle. They were there to take 2,400 digital photographs of Seattle, which they planned to stitch together into a 20-billion-pixel panorama, using Microsoft’s advanced computer imaging technology, then turn into a living Where’s Waldo? of Seattle’s dynamic art scene.

The project is called Gigapixel ArtZoom, and you can explore it for yourself. Using any web browser, Gigapixel ArtZoom will allow you to swoop and zoom through the streets, parks, and bays of Seattle, on the prowl for a colorful cast of more than 100 eccentric characters who make up the city’s art and design community. Once you find artists, ArtZoom makes it easy for you to discover more information about them and their work.

The lead of the Gigapixel ArtZoom project is Microsoft researcher Michael Cohen. An alumnus of Princeton’s computer science department, Cohen says his first love was art, not computers. “My first degree was actually in art,” Cohen tells Co.Design. “I never in a million years thought then that I would get sucked into the technology world.” But Cohen did, which is what makes Microsoft Research a perfect place for his skills.

“The mission of Microsoft Research is to extend the state of the art, and technologists really benefit from seeing the world through artists’ eyes,” he says. “It challenges us to build better tools and technology. Artists are the pioneers at the edge of what’s possible, pulling us into the future.” In part, the Gigapixel ArtZoom project is an attempt by Microsoft Research to explore this alchemy between technology and art, encouraging users to find these pioneers in the real world, and to see for themselves where they are pulling us.





The brain that stitched together the 20-gigapixel ArtZoom panorama is Microsoft’s Image Composite Editor, or ICE. It’s the same technology used by Windows 8.1’s panorama feature and Bing Maps to fuse together satellite images into a continuous image of Earth. Just by inserting a set of overlapping photographs into the memory, ICE can extrapolate the 3-D geometry the photos’ represent, account for differences in perspective and lens distortion, then stitch them together into a high-resolution panorama that can be zoomed into, down to the smallest detail.

The problem with the gigapixel panoramas that ICE puts together, though, is that while the technology is amazing at capturing the detail of a scene that is otherwise too large to be framed by a single camera lens–say, the urban sprawl of a cityscape–the scale is so large that it often loses the human element, especially at a distance. This is why panoramas often look like they are totally empty of people. Cohen likens this effect to dropping a penny out of an airplane over a city: the chances are statistically very low that a person will be hit by it. Likewise, in a gigapixel panorama, the chances that a pixel you zoom in on will end up being a person are almost zero, yet finding people in a panorama is half the fun. What Cohen’s team at Microsoft Research wanted to do was give users a reason to explore and find the people hidden in a panorama.