advertisement
advertisement

181 Breeds Of Dog On One Awesome Poster

Just in time for the Puppy Bowl, Pop Chart Lab has released The Diagram Of Dogs ($22), a deep dive of 181 purebred dog breeds crammed into one 18”x24” poster. As with all of Pop Chart Lab’s work, the poster has been meticulously hand-illustrated. But why so many white dogs were placed on a white poster, we may never know.

Click here to see the image even larger.

Order it here.MW

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company