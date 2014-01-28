Head Before Hands: When Design Meets Strategy

Design strategy is a tricky thing to define. Much like “design thinking” it seems to mean quite a lot of different things to different people. I keep coming back to the simplest definition of “design strategy” that I know: Head before hands.

But just in case that’s too simple, here’s another way to express it: “Strategy is a plan of action or policy designed to achieve a major or overall aim”. It’s the art of planning and directing overall operations and resource expenditures.

Strategy is the idea that we center where we are now, create the goals and dreams we see in the future and then map a plan to get there.

But strategy also needs to be flexible enough to take advantage of unforeseeable opportunities and unpredictable changes that require — to use a football term — “calling an audible.” That’s when a quarterback sees something quirky with the play that’s been phoned into his helmet and calls a new play out loud and in the moment and that responds appropriately to the actual circumstances.





We live today in a world where many of the previous rules of a marketing or distribution strategy have been changed forever. The Internet informs us instantly and exposes empty promises. Products can no longer be pushed at people. In fact any product that does not consider the user first no longer makes it to the shelf or store because the ability to authentically address user needs defines its success or failure.

The ideas that have traditionally been part of a marketing strategy or distribution strategy, strategic roadmap, corporate strategy, product launch strategy and innovation strategy are no longer enough.

The Harvard Business Review points this out: