Frog Chief Creative Officer Leaves To Start His Own UX Company

After 19 years at Frog–eight of which he was the chief creative officer–Mark Rolston has left the illustrious design firm to start a new, self-funded firm of his own called argodesign . The new company will focus on groundbreaking UX.

“I want to offer perspective on design that’s not all about the visible artifact,” Rolston tells Co.Design. “It’s moving into behavior, the interaction between a human and a machine when the machine isn’t immediately evident, but is instead more of an entity like HAL. And that design… we’ve barely scratched the surface of what that means.”





Rolston notably transitioned Frog from a pure industrial design firm to one that could also specialize in software–his work designing the beloved Windows XP and Media Center experience may be his most recognizable, and along the way he designed early touch-screen interfaces for Microsoft and Citibank, while standardizing GE’s global UX. More recently, he’s been involved with half-physical, half-analog projects like Disney’s Magicbands.

He’s bringing along some high-profile friends from his old company, too, including Frog’s former chief development officer, Mark Gauger, and principal technologist, Jared Ficklin.

Argodesign will, at its most basic layer, be a design consultancy. But what’s so appealing to Rolston, and what ultimately drove him to leave Frog after two decades, was the possibility to incubate homegrown products and experiences, as well, either offering them to clients to bring to market, or even releasing the products themselves.

In this sense, argodesign’s approach is very much on trend with what we’ve been hearing from leading design firms. While one-off consultations may bring the large paychecks that have helped companies like Frog grow so big, they’re single-time payments. Owning a piece of those designs has more satisfying returns, both financially and creatively.