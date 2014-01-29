With Motorola Deal, Google Shows It Doesn’t Care About Industrial Design

There are moments that define companies, that go beyond the meaningless platitudes penned by the marketers and, for better or worse, reveal the very nucleic acids of ethos flowing through the water coolers and holding the cubicles together.

Google has sold Motorola Mobility for a mere $2.91 billion (after buying it for $12.5 billion in 2011). And in selling off its last and only chance to build incredible mobile hardware in-house, the company has stated what it isn’t. Google is not Apple. They are not hunting for the next Jony Ive who will tantalize you with the next aluminum or the next glass. They will not make the next must-have phone, tablet, or wearable.

Google is not the next simplicity.

Google is not your cute product company, your sexy product company, or your mom’s product company. Google does not care about trends, even if it knows what’s trending.





And contrary to common belief, Google is not an advertising company, a cloud company, a services company, a fiber optic company, a chauffeur company, a thermostat company, an Android company, or even an android company.

Google isn’t an internet of things company, nor is it an internet company.

Google is an infrastructure company.