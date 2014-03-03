IBM’s Next Big Thing: Psychic Twitter Bots

Using some of the same technologies that allowed the Watson natural language supercomputer to conquer Jeopardy, IBM’s next step: Psychic artificial intelligences that read your Twitter feed and can tell when you’re about to have a baby, get married, buy a house, or move across the country, and even tell you how these major life events make you feel, then approach you about them accordingly.

Last week, IBM announced a new consulting practice called IBM Interactive Experience dedicated to better fusing business strategy, data, and design. As part of the announcement, IBM revealed that the company had been working on perfecting a couple of tools that are offshoots of the same computer research into natural language that led to Watson.

Those tools? Life-event detection and psycholinguistic analysis. The idea is pretty simple, and it’s all a part of IBM’s initiative to help companies design the customer experience of tomorrow. What if a computer using linguistic analysis could read customers’ social media profiles to better understand who they actually are, then use that data to figure out a better way to approach them, and predict the services or products they’ll need in the future?

It’s part of IBM’s initiative to help companies design the customer service of tomorrow.

For example, let’s say that you tweet that you’ve gotten a job offer to move to San Francisco. Using IBM’s linguistic analysis technologies, your bank would analyze your Twitter feed and not only tailor services it could offer you ahead of the move–for example, helping you move your account to another branch, or offering you a loan for a new house–but also judge your psychological profile based upon the tone of your messages about the move, giving advice to your bank’s representatives about the best way to contact you.

A company using IBM’s tools wouldn’t even need to already know your Twitter handle to figure out how to approach you. These technologies are capable of scanning publicly available social media streams like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and more, and then use linguistic analysis to try to infer which social media accounts belong to which customers.





“Twitter handles don’t usually correspond to customer records,” says Rakesh Mohan, IBM’s business services research director. “So we need to make that linkage.” IBM’s technology can scan a publicly visible social media account for basic profile information, locations, and other snippets of information that would allow IBM’s clients to construct a digital fingerprint. That can then be compared to customer records to make what Mohan calls a “probablistic inference” that a given Twitter handle, say, corresponds to this or that real-life person.