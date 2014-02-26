Meet Paddle, The Incredible Shapeshifting Smartphone Of The Future

How many gadgets do you tote around at any given time? Your smartphone, of course. But also maybe a tablet or an e-reader or a fitness band or a second smartphone. (Or perhaps all of the above.) That’s a lot of stuff to carry. Worse, you waste time toggling between devices and navigating the quirks of each one. Imagine instead having just a single gadget that you deform physically into different shapes to suit your needs.

That’s the kind of smartphone that researchers at Hasselt University iMinds in Belgium are building. Called “Paddle,” their prototype phone, is designed around engineering principles derived from the popular 3-D Rubik’s Magic Puzzle. It’s a folding plate puzzle consisting of a loop of eight square shaped tiles that can be transformed in a variety of surprising ways. Studying the puzzle over a period of seven months enabled the Hasselt researchers to create a phone that could be quickly transformed into various shapes in a few simple steps.

“At the moment our Paddle prototype supports around 15 different shapes but this number increases every day as we are including more and more shapes of the original Rubik’s Magic puzzle,” says Raf Ramakers, a PhD Student in Human Computer Interaction at the University. “When unfolding Paddle completely it is nearly the size of an iPad, but when folding it up, it can become smaller than an iPhone.”

For instance, you might transform it into a book, whose pages you can leaf through to read. Need to scroll through a list? Not a problem. Simply turn your phone into a bracelet and roll through individual links to scroll through various list items. Want to go for a jog? Turn it into an armband. Instead of carrying around an arsenal of devices, you’d just need one.

Paddle is more than just a matter of convenience, though. Deformable phones like PaperPhone explore the idea of using bends and folds to physically control the device; a prototype used different types of bending gestures to make calls, navigate menus, and more. But the gestures don’t correspond to real-world controls. That’s where Paddle differs. Users can physically bend the phone in ways that resemble real-world behaviors, with input and output becoming virtually indistinguishable. Ideally, that enables a seamless interaction with the device; we no longer need to learn specific movements to control it.





“For example, when scrolling through elements with Paddle, the user just uses the ring form-factor,” Ramakers explains, referring to a shape that resembles a prayer bead necklace; you hold it in your hands and just roll through it. “He is not even aware that he is scrolling through elements as in a traditional interface where the user explicitly interacts with a scrollbar,” Ramakers says. “With Paddle it even becomes hard to think about physical-digital or input-output as separate components.”