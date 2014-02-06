Video: Insane Sci-Fi Architecture Personified

A city is more than an assemblage of buildings and roads and sewer pipe. It is, in its own way, a living, breathing thing. In “Walking City: Architecture + Evolution + Movement,” a video from media design studio Universal Everything , the architecture of a city takes on a life of its own in a spellbinding way.

Taking cues from the work of Archigram, a 1960s avant-garde architecture group, the video follows a human-like figure that morphs into the forms of radical architecture, like Peter Cook’s Plug-In City and Bucky Fuller’s geodesic dome. The title is a nod to The Walking City, a futurist concept first introduced by British architect Ron Herron in the 1960s. Herron anticipated the increasingly mobile nature of contemporary life and proposed an infrastructure of mobile, robotic structures that would move freely and create a society of nomadic cities.

Creator Matt Pyke used 3-D modeling software to create a film in which “each iteration of architecture was inspired by pioneering form found in futuristic construction processes,” he tells Co.Design.





“The language of materials and patterns seen in radical architecture transform as the nomadic city walks endlessly, adapting to the environments she encounters,” as the video’s description explains.

The result is hypnotizing.SF