This Chair Is Supposed To Look Like A Fat Person’s Flesh

Augh! Sometimes I really wish designers would stop showing so much skin. Last week, it was human flesh typography . This week it’s human flesh furniture, a student project called, appropriately, the Flesh Chair.

Nanna Kiil, a design student at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, created the chair out of memory foam covered in pinkish fabric that approximates pale flesh. Her goal was to reference the shape of an obese human body, in a way that framed it in a more positive light than we typically cast on obese bodies. She took inspiration from the adorable fleshy folds of a Shar Pei as she worked to fold and crease the material in a life-like way.





“The intention is to explore the balance between the repulsive and the accommodating through voluminous curves,” Kiil writes of the project, which is on display at the Stockholm Furniture Fair until February 8. Whether that actually explores the aesthetic of an obese body in a positive way, I’m not so sure. Human fat is far less creepy than synthetic approximations of it. If many people already look at fat skin in repulsion, does that not go doubly for a piece of furniture covered in a simulation of it?





Do I want to settle down in a chair that reminds me of the fleshy folds of human skin? Not so much. On the other hand, it looks like it could be supremely comfortable. Like a hug from grandma.

[H/T: Dezeen]