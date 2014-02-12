Inside The Making Of RoboCop’s 3-D Printed Suit

Due to open in theaters nationwide today, Sony Pictures’ RoboCop remake has divided fans of the original from the get-go. Particularly contentious has been the reimagining of the RoboCop suit, which turns the original into sleek, stealthy, almost ninja-like armor. But while this new suit might look like it was inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, especially when compared to the hulking chrome original, it presented a singular challenge for the makers of the film. How do you stay faithful to a classic, much beloved costume design when people’s ideas about what technology is capable of have completely changed?

How do you stay faithful to a classic when people’s ideas about technology have completely changed? First released in 1987, Paul Verhoeven’s original RoboCop was a movie very much of its time: a hyperviolent, razor-sharp satire of ’80s capitalism, media, and consumerism. Taking place in a dystopian Detroit, RoboCop was about a police officer brutally slaughtered by violent drug dealers. He was then recreated as a cyborg by Omni Consumer Products, a hostile mega-corp that acts like it sprang right out of Lee Iacocca’s rampaging id. Because the film took place in a near-future contemporaneous to the era in which it was made, the design of RoboCop reflected a lot of the design trends of 1987 technology: bulky, silver and boxy, he looks like a cyborg made by engineers who listened to Walkmen, not iPods, and drove Hondas, not Teslas.

For the remake, set in our near-future, director José Padilha felt that a new design was needed. Padilha turned to Martin Whist for help. A production designer who has previously worked on J.J. Abrams’s Super 8, Matt Reeves’s Cloverfield and the Joss Whedon-penned Cabin in the Woods, Whist was enlisted to come up with a new suit for RoboCop: one that was loyal to the original film, but looked like it was technology from 2014’s dystopian near-future, not 1987’s. “It was really important to us to get the design right because we’re fans. It’s this iconic suit, but many of its elements would appear dated to the eyes of a contemporary audience coming to the franchise for the first time,” Whist says in an interview with Co.Design. “At a time when Apple sets the bar when it comes to design, we wanted to stress the sleekness of 21st-century design as contrasted to the boxy technology of the 1980s.”

