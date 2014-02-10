The Architecture Of Spying

Even as as new information continues to emerge about the National Security Agency’s activities collecting metadata on citizens’ phone and online activities, much U.S. intelligence remains shrouded in secrecy. Including what the agencies that watch us look like.

In the wake of Edward Snowden’s revelations of the scope of the NSA’s domestic spying, artist Trevor Paglen undertook the task of providing a visual reference for the expansive secret agencies, commissioned by the art publication Creative Time Reports. The photos also appeared on journalist Glenn Greenwald’s new site, The Intercept, today.

Paglen lets us spy on those who spy on us.

Paglen rented helicopters and shot aerial photos at night of three of the largest U.S. intelligence agencies: the NSA; the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which designs and operates spy satellites; and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), a map-based intelligence agency. In effect, he’s letting us spy on those who spy on us.

Photo by Trevor Paglen

“My intention is to expand the visual vocabulary we use to ‘see’ the U.S. intelligence community,” Paglen writes. “If we look in the right places at the right times, we can begin to glimpse America’s vast intelligence infrastructure.”

This is the architecture of expansive U.S. surveillance, foreboding office parks near the nation’s capital where billions of dollars support activities that we may still be unaware of (the budgets are classified, though Snowden leaked some of that information). Or at least, this represents a small part of that architecture. The Central Intelligence Agency denied Paglen’s requests to take aerial photographs of its headquarters.