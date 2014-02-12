21 Products That Are Up For Design Of The Year

The Design Museum London has released a list of 76 nominations for their 2014 Design of the Year awards, showcasing the best in architecture, digital, fashion, furniture, graphic, product, and transport design. It’s an impressive overview of some of the most exciting and thought-provoking designs of the last year, not just from international design stars like Zaha Hadid, Stephen Jones, and Miuccia Prada, but also from students, startups, and even wishful thinkers.

Perusing the list of nominees in the “Product” category, it seems as if the curators of the museum could have gone to Co.Design for some inspiration. We’ve written stories about the majority of designs up for consideration, whether that’s a watch that lets you tell time by feel, MIT’s swarm of 3-D printing silkworms, an innovative bike mudguard that works like a slap bracelet, a world-changing syringe design, or even a totally laughable concept for Lego-style smartphones that we thoroughly debunked five months ago. (Needless to say, we’re hoping that one doesn’t win.)





Each of the nominated designs will be showcased at the Design Museum as part of an exhibition from March 26 to August 25, 2014. A panel of experts will choose a top contender from each category, with winners being announced later this year alongside the overall Design of the Year. Visitors of the Design Museum will also be allowed to vote, as well as those who follow the Design Museum’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Check out the full lost of nominees here. What do you think is the most important design of the last 12 months? Let us know in the comments section.JB