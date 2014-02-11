An Illustrated Guide To Carrie Bradshaw’s Shoes

Carrie asked a ton of crazy questions on Sex and the City (“Can you get to a future if your past is present?” “What comes first, the chicken or the sex?”). But the real question is this: How the hell did a weekly columnist for the New York Star live on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, go out to swanky bars four nights a week, and afford that many pairs of shoes?
We may never know. But 50 pairs of said shoes have been hand-illustrated on the latest from the Brooklyn-based Pop Chart Lab design team. The prolific infographic makers–who tend to focus on manlier stuff like beer and tools–just released what they’re calling a “couture compendium,” right on time for New York Fashion Week. There are six-inch-heels from fashion royalty like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, and Yves St Laurent, as well as the rubber J.Crew flip flops Carrie wore when Aidan popped the big question.