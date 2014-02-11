I’m In Love With Barack Obama Staring At Hopper Paintings

The White House got some new decor yesterday, with two Edward Hopper paintings on loan from the Whitney Museum of American Art. Burly Cobb’s House, South Truro and Cobb’s Barns, South Truro, two paintings from the 1930s by the celebrated American realist, were hung up in the Oval Office. President Obama took a photogenic moment to presumably appreciate Hopper’s strong sense of atmosphere and depiction of rural American architecture. Now that’s a form of patriotism I can wholeheartedly support.