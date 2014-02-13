Olympics’ Branding To The World: Russia Is One Big Happy Family, Dammit

Even if you’ve barely side-eyed the Olympics coverage this year, you’ve probably seen it: the bright rainbow of mismatched, patterned diamonds that shows up on the sides of arenas , behind the podium , on clothing , and even on the medals .

This is the official look of the Sochi Games, an eye-boggling patchwork quilt pattern that is meant to evoke traditional craftwork from different parts of Russia. Cheerful and folksy as it seems, it has a lot more to do with political maneuvering than with anything resembling traditional Russian design. The branding borrows a pattern more widely recognized as Western for distinctly Russian purposes: both to appeal to a sometimes difficult-to-unite diversity of Russian audiences and, perhaps, to camouflage an international kerfuffle over the country’s gay-rights stance.

Image via Sochi 2014

Russian sportswear company Bosco di Ciliegi developed the design and says it is meant to represent diversity in Russia, with symbols of traditional arts and crafts from 16 different regions, like the black, floral pattern of Khokhloma wood painting and Pavlovsky Posad shawls. “It offers a new interpretation of different cultures, traditions, and ethnicities which together form a united and powerful visual identity,” as a press release heralded when the design was announced. (The company did not respond to requests for comment on the design.)

The patchwork plastered around Sochi isn’t as visually steeped in Russian culture as you might expect.

Yet the patchwork plastered around Sochi isn’t as visually steeped in Russian culture as you might expect. The origins of the patchwork technique (sewing smaller pieces of different fabric together) are hard to pin down, but may date back as far as ancient Egypt and became popular in England and colonial America in the 1700s. “It’s a Western look. It feels very American, it feels very English,” says Wendy Salmond, a professor of art history at Chapman University who specializes in Russian art. “Conceptually, I see why patchwork–the branding together of different fragments–makes sense, but in terms of recognition it doesn’t immediately speak to Russia,” she tells Co.Design. Russian designer Sergei Shanovich, who is making a film about modern Russian design, echoes her sentiment, telling me over email, “the patchwork hobby is not typical” for the Russian school of design. It’s a confusing visual cue for an event celebrating the pride and nationalism of 21st-century Russia.

Image via Flickr user Sochi 2014 Winter Games

Even still, it contains a kernel of smart political branding. The idea of stitching together different groups within Russia is one that echoes Soviet propaganda, which at times, not unlike the American ideal of a “melting pot,” emphasized the idea of a “friendship of the peoples” to unite the region’s many different ethnic groups under the Soviet banner. Unification is an issue that Vladimir Putin still grapples with today.

Image via Flickr user Sochi 2014 Winter Games

Bosco’s branding doesn’t seem so different from what author Anya von Bremzen describes as “a barrage of state-sponsored multiculturalism” in Mastering the Art of Soviet Cooking, her wry memoir about growing up in the Soviet Union in the ‘60s and ‘70s: