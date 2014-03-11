Awards IBD2014

About the awards
The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards bestow honors on designers and businesses that have worked together to solve the problems of today and tomorrow, achieving outcomes that neither could do alone. The competition, now in its third year, includes 10 categories which are judged by a cross-section of established designers and design-minded executives (scroll down for a complete list). Entries are judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth of user insight, cultural impact, and business impact—the key ingredients for any innovation.
The 2014 Finalists are here, and are featured in the pages of the October issue of Fast Companymagazine (circulation 725,000) and on Co.Design (averaging 3 million unique visitors per month), and winners are announced at an awards ceremony on October 15, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.
2014 Categories
Apps (formerly Interactive) – Commercially available interactive worlds explored using phones, computers, tablets, and touch screens.
See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>
Data Visualization (NEW) – Visual representations of data and other information. Includes static and interactive design. See finalists >>
Experience (NEW) – 3-D communication design that takes into account the multifaceted ways users interact with a brand, service, or product.See finalists >>
Experimental (formerly Concepts) – Prototypes and other projects that have not yet been commercialized. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>
Graphic (formerly 2-D) – 2-D communication design such as typography, illustration, and visual identity. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>
Health (NEW) – Consumer-facing health and well-being design, including apps, medical devices, fitness trackers, and athletic equipment. See finalists >>
Products – Consumer-friendly innovations, including gadgets, accessories, furniture, vehicles, and more. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>
Social Good – Projects designed to positively impact developing countries or underprivileged communities. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>
Spaces – The built environment, including architecture, interior design, installations, and urban design. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>
Students – Work created anytime during undergraduate or graduate school, or within two years after. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>
2014 Judges
Paola Antonelli
MoMa
Gadi Amit
NewDealDesign
Rinat Aruh
Aruliden
Ayse Birsel
Birsel + Seck
Moira Cullen
Pepsico.
Fred Dust
IDEO
James Dyson
Dyson
John Edson
Lunar
Nicholas Felton
Feltron
Karin Fong
Wonderland Sound & Vision
Laura Guido-Clark
LG-C Design
Cesar A. Hidalgo
MIT
Jessica Hische
Daily Drop Cap
Jamer Hunt
The New School
David Lauren
Ralph Lauren
John Maeda
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Ethan Marcotte
Debbie Millman
Sterling Brands
Ivan Poupyrev
Jeneanne Rae
Motiv
Matt Rolandson
Ammunition
Tina Roth Eisenberg
SwissMiss
Lorna Ross
Mayo Clinic
Ravi Sawhney
RKS Design
James Sommerville
Coca Cola
Dr. Sharon E. Sutton, FAIA
University of Washington
Tristan Walker
Walker & Co.
Clive Wilkinson
Clive Wilkinson Architects
Scott Wilson
MINIMAL